Left Menu
Development News Edition

Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers

PTI | Palmetto | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:06 IST
Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers

The company that brings live shows ranging from “Disney on Ice" to monster trucks to local arenas has laid off nearly 1,500 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Florida-based Feld Entertainment said in a notification to the state that the coronavirus-induced prohibitions against mass gatherings had forced it to suspend its tours indefinitely. The notification was sent to state officials earlier this month but posted online this week.

“The government is unable to say at this time when it would be willing to allow the resumption of public gatherings, or if so, whether they could be larger than the current limits ranging from 10-250 people,” Kirk McCoy, the company's vice president for human resources, wrote in the notification. The 1,464 workers laid off include nearly 325 ensemble skaters, as well as technicians, wardrobe workers, special effects coordinators and other performers.

Among the shows produced by Feld Entertainment are “Sesame Street Live!" “Monster Energy AMA Supercross," “Disney Live!" “Marvel Universe Live!" and “The Trolls Experience.".

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin month of fasting from Saturday amid coronavirus pandemic

Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in India amid a lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ramzan moon was sighted on Friday, clerics said.Every year the sighting of the Ramzan moon bri...

Sterling sinks after record UK retail sales drop

Sterling sank against the dollar and the euro on Friday after data showed the biggest drop in British retail sales on record, adding to fears about the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.Official figures showed sales volumes fe...

Hyderabad cop sings for a mother to wish her on birthday after son's request from US

A cop here on Friday sang a song to wish a mother on her birthday after her son, who is in the US presently, requested him to wish his mother. Speaking to ANI, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, said We received a request...

ANALYSIS-Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potatoes

Shopper Lexie Mayewski is having a hard time finding frozen french fries in Washington, D.C.-area supermarkets in the wake of coronavirus-fueled stockpiling. On the other side of the country, Washington state farmer Mike Pink is weighing wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020