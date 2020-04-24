Left Menu
BOOM Esports, Geek Fam move on at BTS: Southeast Asia

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:45 IST
BOOM Esports, Geek Fam move on at BTS: Southeast Asia
Image Credit: Flickr

BOOM Esports and Geek Fam recorded victories on Friday to advance in the lower bracket of the BTS: Southeast Asia playoffs. Third-seeded BOOM Esports avenged Thursday's 2-1 setback to top-seeded Fnatic in the upper bracket by posting a 2-0 win over fifth-seeded Reality Rift in a first-round match in the lower bracket.

BOOM Esports topped Reality Rift in maps that lasted just over 33 and 34 minutes. Reality Rift entered the match after securing a 4-3 record in the group stage. Sixth-seeded Geek Fam, who finished the group stage with a 2-5 mark, handed second-seeded Team Adroit their second loss in as many days with a 2-1 victory on Friday. Geek Fam sandwiched wins in 40 and 35 minutes in the first and third maps, respectively, around a setback in 42 minutes during the second.

BOOM Esports and Geek Fam will square off on Saturday for a berth in the lower-bracket finals. That winner will face the loser of the upper-bracket finals pitting fourth-seeded TNC Predator and Fnatic. The winner of the tournament will earn $21,000 of the $50,000 prize pool.

Prize pool: 1. TBD, $21,000

2. TBD, $11,000 3. TBD, $6,500

4. TBD, $4,500 5-6: Reality Rift and Team Adroit, $2,250

7-8: T1 and CR, $1,250

