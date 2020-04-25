Left Menu
Italy celebrates Liberation Day amid virus restrictions

PTI | Rome | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:46 IST
Italians celebrated the 75th anniversary of their country's liberation from World War II occupation forces by emerging on balconies or rooftops to sing a folk song linked to resistance fighters. Citizens played recordings of "Bella Ciao" or sang a cappella to mark Liberation Day, which is a national holiday.

The traditional marches and other memorial gatherings are banned during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Rome, Italian air force jets flew overhead, trailing smoke colored with the red, white and green hues of the Italian flag.

The government's commissioner for the pandemic, Domenico Arcuri, cautioned Italians: "All must understand that we're not fully liberated from the virus. Against this enemy, we haven't regained our freedoms" yet..

