External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he talked to his Comoros counterpart Mohamed El-Amine Souef, adding that health cooperation and development partnership between the two nations will surely grow further.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:22 IST
Jaishankar speaks to Comoros counterpart, discusses health cooperation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he talked to his Comoros counterpart Mohamed El-Amine Souef, adding that health cooperation and development partnership between the two nations will surely grow further. "A SAGAR friendship reaffirmed. Wonderful talking to FM Mohamed El Amine Souef of #Comoros. Our health cooperation and development partnership will surely grow further," Jaishankar tweeted.

The talks between the two leaders come at a time when the world is reeling under the coronavirus pandemic. With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. at present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, Comoros is one of the few countries which haven't recorded a single case of coronavirus. (ANI)

