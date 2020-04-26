Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Taylor Swift calls release of old songs 'shameless greed'

Taylor Swift on Thursday revived her feud with her former record company, complaining that the release of a 2008 collection of recordings for a radio show was "tasteless." “I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight. ... This release is not approved by me,” Swift told her 131 million Instagram followers.