Isurus advance to grand final of Road to Rio - South America

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 03:21 IST
Isurus answered being swept by BOOM Esports on Friday by posting a 2-1 win over Imperial e-Sports the following day in the semifinals of the playoffs. Image Credit: ANI

Isurus will have a chance to redeem themselves against BOOM Esports in the grand final of the ESL One: Road to Rio -- South America event. Isurus answered being swept by BOOM Esports on Friday by posting a 2-1 win over Imperial e-Sports the following day in the semifinals of the playoffs.

Imperial e-Sports recorded a 19-16 win on Dust II to take the early advantage before Isurus stormed back in the match. Isurus notched a 16-10 victory on Nuke and a 16-8 triumph on Inferno to set up Sunday's rematch with BOOM Esports in the grand final. The South American competition features just four teams vying for Pro Tour points and a $10,000 prize pool. All matches are best-of-three, and the playoff bracket is single-elimination.

ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held on May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, South America, and North America all started Wednesday. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. Prize pool ($USD, points)

1. $6,000, 1,600 points -- TBD 2. $3,000, 1,500 points -- TBD

3. $1,000, 1,400 points -- Imperial e-Sports 4. $0, 1,300 points -- RED Canids

ESL One: Road to Rio - South America standings, with win-loss record and map differential 1. BOOM Esports, 3-0, +37

2. Isurus, 2-1, -5 3. Imperial e-Sports, 1-2, -26

4. RED Canids, 0-3, -6 --Field Level Media

