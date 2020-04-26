Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dozens of anti-lockdown protesters arrested in Berlin

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 26-04-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 05:22 IST
Dozens of anti-lockdown protesters arrested in Berlin

German police arrested dozens of protesters in Berlin for flouting the coronavirus lockdown measures they were demonstrating against. About 1,000 people turned out for the rally, which has become a weekly event in the German capital. Saturday's protest attracted mainly far-left activists but there were also right-wing supporters and members of other fringe groups.

Police put up barriers around Rosa Luxemburg square, where the protesters were headed, leaving the participants to gather in nearby roads. The protest "is not in line with the rules" in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, police said on Twitter, telling those taking part to disperse.

Some of the demonstrators wore T-shirts accusing Chancellor Angela Merkel of "banning life" while others simply called for "freedom". Others brandished placards bearing slogans such as "Stop the pharmaceutical lobby".

The protest was unauthorised as a result of emergency rules in Berlin banning gatherings of more than 20 people. The protest organisers' website called for "an end to the state of emergency" and played down the threat posed by the virus.

Public discontent with the confinement rules has been growing gradually in Germany, as in other countries, though Merkel's popularity remains high. She has received plaudits for her management of the health crisis which has seen Germany's COVID-19 toll -- 5,500 according to an AFP tally -- remain significantly lower than in Italy, Spain, France and Britain where the death tolls have all risen above 20,000.

Opposition to the lockdown measures is being led by the far-right, the main opposition force in the German parliament. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party accuses the government of exaggerating the risk posed by the virus and has called for the immediate reopening of all businesses.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Washington Redskins 2020 NFL Draft review

Washington Redskins 1 2. Chase Young, DE6-5, 264, Ohio State 3 66. Antonio Gibson, RBWR6-0, 228, Memphis 4 108. Saahdiq Charles, OT6-4, 321, LSU 4 142. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR6-4, 223, Liberty 5 156. Keith Ismael, OL6-3, 309, San Diego Sta...

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft review

Philadelphia Eagles 1 21. Jalen Reagor, WR5-11, 206, TCU 2 53. Jalen Hurts, QB6-1, 222, Oklahoma 3 103. Davion Taylor, LB6-1, 225, Colorado 4 127. KVon Wallace, S5-11, 206, Clemson 4 145. Jack Driscoll, G6-5, 306, Auburn 5 168. John Hightow...

Furia, Liquid win again in ESL One: Road to Rio - No. America

Furia Esports and Team Liquid recorded their second straight victories in Group B action on Saturday at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Furia Esports posted a 2-0 win over Bad News Bears, and Team Liquid also swept their matc...

STC announces plan for self-rule in south Yemen; gov't calls move "catastrophic"

Yemens separatist Southern Transitional Council STC on Sunday announced it would establish a self-ruled administration in the regions under their control, which the internationally recognized Saudi-backed government said would have catastro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020