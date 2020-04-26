Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands demonstrate against Israeli coalition deal

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:41 IST
Thousands demonstrate against Israeli coalition deal

Several thousand Israelis demonstrated against a unity government deal reached last week that leaves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges. The protesters on Saturday oppose having Netanyahu as prime minister as long as he is a criminal suspect. The protesters say the unity government agreement, which gives Netanyahu influence over the appointment of judges and legal officials, “crushes democracy” and is meant to rescue Netanyahu from his legal troubles.

Netanyahu is scheduled to face trial next month on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He denies the charges. The protest filled central Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, although demonstrators maintained distance from each other in line with health regulations in place for weeks meant to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Protesters, wearing face masks, waved Israeli flags and signs calling out Netanyahu for corruption.

Netanyahu and former military chief Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, signed the power-sharing agreement after weeks of negotiations for what they termed a “national emergency” government meant to steer the country through the coronavirus outbreak. The agreement delivered Netanyahu a significant boost as he fought to hold on to power while fending off the corruption charges. His party will gain influence over judicial appointments, which could help Netanyahu if his case reaches the Supreme Court.

The deal requires the approval of both parties on key appointments, including the attorney general and the state prosecutor, granting Netanyahu veto power over the officials who hold sway over his legal fate..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

We are implementing Centre's guidelines on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

We are implementing Centres guidelines on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during lockdown Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Helping poor is our topmost priority amid COVID-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday informed of the steps taken by the government to ensure the well-being of the poor as the country battles coronavirus. Money is being directly transferred in...

Tajikistan suspends soccer season over coronavirus

Tajikistan, one of just a handful nations that had pressed ahead with a soccer season despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, said on Sunday it was suspending games until May 10 after the government decided to take fresh precautionary measu...

Singapore reports 931 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 13,624

Singapore registered 931 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-states total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,624. The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020