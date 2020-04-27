Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak cleric blames women's 'wrongdoing' for COVID-19

Pakistan's well-known cleric has passed an inflammatory remark against women in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan on live television, claiming that COVID-19 has been unleashed on humanity because of the 'wrongdoing of women.'

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-04-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 00:18 IST
Pak cleric blames women's 'wrongdoing' for COVID-19
A still of Ehsaas Telethon fundraising event. (Picture courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's well-known cleric has passed an inflammatory remark against women in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan on live television, claiming that COVID-19 has been unleashed on humanity because of the 'wrongdoing of women.' The incident took place during the Ehsaas Telethon fundraising event on Thursday. Prime Minister Imran Khan was present when Maulana Tariq Jameel made these remarks. The Prime Minister did not stop him or question him for making such statements.

Jameel also condemned media for disseminating lies but later apologised for that remarks. No such apology was made for his offensive remarks on women. Human Right Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has chided the maulana for "inexplicably" correlating women's 'modesty' to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"HRCP is appalled at Maulana Tariq Jamil's recent statement inexplicably correlating women's 'modesty' to the Covid19 pandemic. Such blatant objectification is unacceptable and, when aired on public television, only compounds the misogyny entrenched in society," the body tweeted. Meanwhile, Dawn, in its editorial titled 'Blaming Women' wrote that the statements like this are troubling, adding that they are also aired, unchallenged, from a very high-profile platform.

Dawn said that it is a "shame" that the maulana was not corrected when he made these offensive comments. The reality is that women in Pakistan, and elsewhere, face systemic discrimination and violence. During this pandemic, domestic abuse cases have soared as women are forced to stay home for extended periods with their tormentors, noted Dawn. (ANI)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Health Minister confirms plans to resign amid coronavirus crisis

Tel Aviv Israel, April 27 SputnikANI Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman confirmed on Sunday local time his plans to resign and defended his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that he wants to get the post of construction and h...

UK records lowest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths

London UK, April 27 SputnikANI The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom UK has risen by 413 to 20,732 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest increase in daily fatalities since March 31, according to the Department of Health an...

EU firms hit by coronavirus can get loans of up to 5% turnover - source

Companies in the European Union hit by the coronavirus will be able to ask for a government loan of up to 5 of their 2019 turnover under a new measure proposed by the European Commission, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.The...

Canada's top medical official says encouraged by slowing coronavirus toll

Canadas top medical official said on Sunday she was encouraged the coronavirus death toll was slowing while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said isolation measures to fight the outbreak should remain for the time being. The public health agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020