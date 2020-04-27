Left Menu
Germany testing 450 residents of apartment complex after two infected families break quarantine

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 00:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities are testing the 450 residents of an apartment complex in a German town because two families infected with the new coronavirus failed to follow quarantine rules. Residents of the 117-apartment complex in Grevenbroich in western Germany were being tested Sunday.

Authorities fenced off the grounds over the weekend and security was put in place to ensure residents only leave once test results are completed. The results are expected Tuesday. News agency dpa reported the local government said the tests were triggered after authorities determined that eight people from two families who had tested positive had continued to see neighbors and been outside the building.

It wasn't clear whether other residents had been aware the families were supposed to be in quarantine. The families themselves were taken to another location where officials could ensure that they kept to their quarantine.

The tests are voluntary but authorities can order anyone who refuses to undergo one to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

