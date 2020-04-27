Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese fishing trawlers fined for being in South African waters

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-04-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 02:33 IST
Chinese fishing trawlers fined for being in South African waters

Six Chinese fishing trawlers were impounded by South African authorities and made to pay fines for entering their waters without the required permission. The trawlers were detected entering the South African Exclusive Economic Zone off the Northern Cape coast on April 2 after they were first ordered out of the Namibian waters.

A South African patrol vessel intercepted the trawlers off the Western Cape coast and ordered them to the outer anchorage of the Port of Cape Town. Inspection by South African authorities found no fish on board and the storage of all fishing gear on board was stored as per the Marine Living Resources Act, said the Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries in a statement.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority had granted permission for the vessels to shelter from adverse weather conditions in Cape Town and later in Port Elizabeth on the East Coast of the country. Once the fines had been paid, the six trawlers were released and monitored as they finally transited through South African waters last week. The vessels are now on their way home.

The Department did not specify the amount of the fines, but during a previous transgression by three Chinese fishing vessels, fines totalling R1.3 million (approx. Rs52 lakh) were paid after more than 600 tons of squid was found aboard the vehicles. “South Africa takes seriously and with determination its responsibility to ensure compliance with international and domestic environmental and safety laws designed and implemented to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all users of our oceans,” it had said then.

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing the lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.Johnson is due to be back at work on Monday after s...

Airbus survival at stake without immediate action -CEO memo

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has told the European planemakers 135,000 staff to brace for potentially deeper job cuts after warning its survival is at stake without immediate action to save cash amid the coronavirus crisis.In a le...

UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing a month-old coronavirus lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.Johnson is due to be back at wo...

Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was confident he will be able to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank this summer, with support from the US. Speaking to an online gathering of evangelical Christian supporters of Isr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020