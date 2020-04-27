Left Menu
Team Secret sweep into first-pace tie at Pushka League

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 03:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 03:47 IST
Team Secret sweep into first-pace tie at Pushka League

Team Secret pulled off the only sweep of the day in Sunday's final match at the WePlay! Pushka League Season 1: Division 1 online tournament, moving into a tie for first place in the Europe standings in the process. Team Liquid and Virtus.pro picked up their first wins of the tournament in the day's other matches.

The 14-team, $250,000 Dota 2 event features seven from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and seven from Europe. Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 7.

Team Liquid opened Sunday's action with a 2-1 win over Team Nigma to avoid becoming the first team to fall to 0-3. Liquid began with a 35-minute win but Nigma tied it up with a 26-minute win. Ultimately, Liquid took the match with a 61-minute win in a marathon deciding map. Next was the only match on the CIS slate, as Virtus.pro beat FlyToMoon in Virtus' first match of the tournament -- sandwiching 34- and 56-minute wins around FTM's 39-minute win.

Team Secret ended the day with 33- and 24-minute wins over OG Seed. Following group play, all playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

Monday's WePlay! Pushka League schedule: Europe

--Team Nigma vs. OG Seed CIS

--Team Spirit vs. VP.Prodigy --Natus Vincere vs. FlyToMoon

WePlay! Pushka League standings through Saturday: Europe

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-0 T1. Team Secret, 2-0

3. Alliance, 1-1 4. Team Liquid, 1-2

5. OG, 0-0 T6. Team Nigma, 0-1

7. OG Seed, 0-2 CIS

1. HellRaisers, 2-0 T2. Team Spirit, 1-0

T2. Virtus.pro, 1-0 4. Natus Vincere, 1-1

5. VP.Prodigy, 0-0 T6. B8, 0-2

T6. FlyToMoon, 0-2 --Field Level Media

