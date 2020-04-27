Syrian air defences intercept hostile targets over Damascus -state news agency

Syrian air defences intercept hostile targets over Damascus -state news agencyReuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-04-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 07:53 IST
Syrian air defences early on Monday intercepted "hostile targets" over the capital of Damascus, the state news agency SANA reported.
SANA added that the air defense system had intercepted "Israeli aggression" coming from Lebanese airspace, and had downed some rockets before reaching their targets.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.