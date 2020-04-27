Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 500 civilians die in Afghan violence in first quarter - UN

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:05 IST
More than 500 civilians die in Afghan violence in first quarter - UN
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 500 civilians were killed in Afghanistan in the first three months of the year as violence raged even after an agreement between the United States and the Taliban on withdrawing foreign forces, the United Nations said on Monday.

In all, fighting in the first three months caused 1,293 civilian casualties, of which 760 were injuries and the rest deaths, including 152 children and 60 women, the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a quarterly report. The violence increased after Feb. 29 U.S.-Taliban pact on the withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces in exchange for Taliban security guarantees. It includes a commitment by the Taliban and the Afghan government to work towards peace.

"The report tracks a disturbing increase in violence during March at a time when it was hoped that the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban would commence peace negotiations, as well as seek ways to defuse the conflict and prioritize efforts to protect all Afghans from the impact of COVID-19," UNAMA said. Despite that, the number of casualties in the first three months of this year was the lowest since 2012. The period included a reduction in the violence leading up to the signing of the pact.

Deborah Lyons, the U.N. secretary-general's Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA, reiterated calls for a ceasefire, which the Taliban have rejected in recent days. "To safeguard the lives of countless civilians in Afghanistan and to give the nation hope of a better future, it is imperative that violence is stopped," she said.

Efforts towards formal peace talks have been fraying as the Taliban attack government forces, despite warnings from the United States that they need to reduce violence, as well as disagreements over the release of prisoners. A political feud within the Afghan government, between the president and his main rival after a disputed election, has also distracted attention from the peace effort.

The number of civilian deaths caused by anti-government forces, especially the Taliban, increased by more than 20% compared with the first quarter of 2019, UNAMA said. Targeted killings, summary executions, and abductions of civilians were also on the rise, it said.

A Taliban spokesman rejected the figures and said they had a commission for preventing civilian casualties which had brought them down to "near-zero". Afghan government forces and other pro-government forces, including foreign troops, were responsible for almost a third of the deaths, UNAMA said.

Airstrikes and clashes involving indirect fire by those forces were the reason for more child deaths, it said.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

African Energy Chamber calling on BEAC to relax currency controls rules

The African Energy Chamber www.EnergyChamber.org has joined oil industry stakeholders in calling on the Bank of Central African States BEAC to relax its currency controls rules adopted in June 2019.Last year, the BEAC introduced new rules c...

Britain offers people the chance to ask ministers coronavirus questions

Britains government will give a member of the public the chance to ask ministers, scientific and medical officers a question at its daily briefing on its fight against the novel coronavirus, it said on Monday. Just hours after Prime Ministe...

Lockdown yielded positive results, country managed to save thousands of lives in the past 1.5 months: PM

Lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while interacting with Chief Ministers via video conference on the pr...

Bus operators in Bengal seek financial help from Gadkari

Two bus operators associations in West Bengal said on Monday that they have written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking a financial package for the passenger transport industry, which has taken a severe hit amid the coronavirus-triggere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020