PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:15 IST
Indian passport services resume at some centres in UAE

Indian passport services have been resumed at a number of centres in Dubai and the Northern Emirates following a relaxation in coronavirus-related restrictions, the Indian Consulate here has announced. The five centres have been reopened following the relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions, including Al Khaleeh Centre and BLS Deira in Dubai, the Sharjah Main Centre, Fujairah ISC and BLS Ras Al Khaimah.

Dubai announced on Tuesday last the extension of working hours for certain commercial activities within the emirate effective immediately in a further relaxation of restrictions imposed on trading and business activities as part of the coronavirus lockdown. According to a Twitter announcement by the Consulate, only passports that have already expired or will expire by May 31 will be accepted for renewals by these centres.

These renewal applications can only be submitted after booking an appointment with the centre, which can be done by emailing info@blsindiavisa-uae.com, according to the announcement on Sunday. In emergency cases, applicants can email passport.dubai@mea.gov.in with a copy of the passport, a note explaining the emergency and proper supporting documents.

Similarly, attestation services at these centres also call for prior appointments. These can be booked by sending requests through the Q-ticket app, by calling 04-3579585 or by emailing ivsglobaldxb@gmail.com. In case of emergencies, an application can write to attestation.dubai@mea.gov.in.

All visitors to the centres will also have to maintain social safe distancing. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday announced 536 new cases of the coronavirus. The total number of cases in the UAE now stands at 10,349, and the total death toll at 76.

