Spain registers 331 more deaths, toll rises to 23,251

Spain has recorded 331 more deaths linked to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 toll in the country to 23,251, said the Health Ministry on Monday.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours has slightly increased from the previous day. On Sunday, the country's Health Ministry had reported 288 deaths in 24 hours.

The country's number of COVID-19 cases has also increased by 1,831 to 2,09,465 during the same period of time. The number of recoveries has surpassed 100,000. Over 85,000 cases remain active. (ANI)