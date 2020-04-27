Combating COVID-19: India gifts medical gloves to Sri Lanka

India on Monday gifted a consignment of medical gloves to Sri Lanka in a bid to assist the island nation in its fight against coronavirus. The consignment was handed over by Indian High Commission in Colombo to the Sri Lankan government, the high commission said in the statement. The island nation has so far reported over 550 coronavirus cases and seven deaths from the deadly virus.

Earlier this month, India had sent about 13 tonnes consignment of essential life-saving medicines to the Government of Sri Lanka. Last month, during the SAARC Leaders' Video Conference, India conveyed that it would offer online training capsules for the emergency response teams of the neighboring countries to assist them in their efforts in dealing with the COVID-19, the statement read.

Accordingly, the Ministry of External Affairs of India is conducting e-ITEC short training live webinars for healthcare professionals on COVID Management Strategies and related aspects. The first such webinar "COVID-19 Pandemic: Prevention and Management Guidelines for Health Care Professional" was successfully organized at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Raipur from April 17-21 where 11 Medical Officers of the Ministry of Health of Sri Lanka participated.

The second online ITEC course named "Managing Covid-19 Pandemic: Experience and Best Practices of India" is being conducted by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh from April 27 to May 1, and more such courses will be organized in coming days. (ANI)