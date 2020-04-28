Left Menu
BRIEF-JetBlue Begins Requiring All Customers To Wear Face Coverings During Travel

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 06:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 06:11 IST
JetBlue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE BEGINS REQUIRING ALL CUSTOMERS TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS DURING TRAVEL

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS - STARTING MAY 4 ALL CUSTOMERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACE COVERING DURING TRAVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

JetBlue mandates face coverings for customers during travel

JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday became the first major U.S. airline to impose a face covering on customers during travel, in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The new policy follows guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Dis...
