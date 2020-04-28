BRIEF-JetBlue Begins Requiring All Customers To Wear Face Coverings During Travel

The New York Giants sought to protect a valuable asset Monday by giving outside linebacker Markus Golden an unusual unrestricted free agent tender, ESPNs Field Yates reported. The designation, also known as a May 5 tender, still allows Gold...
The needs of Yemens people should be put first, ahead of actions that risk escalating the already dire situation inside the war-shattered country, UN Special Envoy for the war-weary country, Martin Griffiths, said on Monday.Responding to a ...
In the first quarter of 2020, the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan fell by nearly a third from the same period a year earlier, representing the lowest first-quarter figure since 2012, according to a UN report released on Monday....
JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday became the first major U.S. airline to impose a face covering on customers during travel, in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The new policy follows guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Dis...