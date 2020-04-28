Turkey sends protective equipment to the US

Turkey has dispatched a planeload of personal protective equipment to support the United States as it grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the medical equipment took off from an airbase near the capital Ankara on Tuesday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A top official said Turkey is sending 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters (528 gallons) of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks, and 500 face shields. Turkey has sent similar medical equipment aid to a total of 55 countries including Britain, Italy, and Spain in an apparent attempt to improve its global standing by positioning itself as a provider of humanitarian aid at times of crisis.

"We pledge to help our friends and allies in need to the best of our ability and stand in solidarity with nations around the world at this difficult time," said Fahrettin Altun, the presidential communications director.