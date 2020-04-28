Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey sends protective equipment to the US

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:42 IST
Turkey sends protective equipment to the US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey has dispatched a planeload of personal protective equipment to support the United States as it grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the medical equipment took off from an airbase near the capital Ankara on Tuesday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A top official said Turkey is sending 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters (528 gallons) of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks, and 500 face shields. Turkey has sent similar medical equipment aid to a total of 55 countries including Britain, Italy, and Spain in an apparent attempt to improve its global standing by positioning itself as a provider of humanitarian aid at times of crisis.

"We pledge to help our friends and allies in need to the best of our ability and stand in solidarity with nations around the world at this difficult time," said Fahrettin Altun, the presidential communications director.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on April 27, 2020

Money Market Operations as on April 27, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent MONEY MARKETS VOLUME WEIGHTED ONE LEG AVERAGE RATE RANGE A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 292,033.57 2.26 0.50-4.50 I. Call Money 10,692.91...

Killing of priests in UP shouldn't be communalised like Palghar incident in Maharashtra: Raut taunts BJP.

Killing of priests in UP shouldnt be communalised like Palghar incident in Maharashtra Raut taunts BJP....

Protect workers now and after lockdowns ease, says ILO

As the pressure mounts on countries to ease their lockdown restrictions, the International Labour Organisation ILO on Tuesday urged governments to take action to prevent and control COVID-19 in the workplace with active involvement and dial...

Poll: Cost makes nearly 1 in 10 leery of seeking COVID care

As states gear up to reopen, a poll finds a potential obstacle to controlling coronavirus nearly 1 in 10 adults say cost would keep them from seeking help if they thought they were infected. The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020