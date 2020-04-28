Left Menu
COVID-19: Indian-Americans distribute free meals, masks in US

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:56 IST
Indian-Americans in the US are distributing free meals, masks and other supplies to those engaged on the frontlines to combat the deadly coronavirus in the country, which is the worst hit by the pandemic with over 56,000 deaths. In New York City, Suraj Patel, who is running for the US House of Representatives, has announced a partnership with Amrapali Soni, co-president of House of Spices, to provide USD 10,000 worth of food to healthcare workers and the most vulnerable communities.

In New Jersey, Edison township's Mayor Thomas Lankey joined an effort by the local Indian-American community to distribute masks, hand sanitisers, snacks and bags of therapeutic spices to those fighting the deadly virus on the frontlines. Hindu Texans from across North Texas joined hands to provide more than 15,000 meals to frontline workers and first responders.

The community has also delivered meals to Parkland Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center, to several hospitals in the Baylor and Methodist systems as well as several police and fire stations in the cities of Dallas and Plano. The meals were provided by businesses owned by Hindu Americans like Little Caesars, Subway, Genghis Grill. “The Dallas-Fort Worth Hindu community appreciates the health care workers, first responders, local communities and others who are on the frontlines working to contain this pandemic,” said community leader Ashok Mago.

In Indianapolis, community leader Gurinder Singh Khalsa has started a nationwide free mask delivery to first responders and healthcare workers. “We want to get the masks into the hands of the people who need them as quickly and cheaply as possible,” Khalsa said after launching a drive-thru masks facility that allows customers to pick up their masks and filters.

In Georgia, Indian-American-led businesses are providing free meals to the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic. “With this new effort, we will be able to feed hundreds of food-challenged citizens in Norcross and surrounding areas,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said in a statement. In Silicon Valley, Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Charities donated over 38,000 pieces of PPE to several hospitals.

Sewa International donated 30,000 N95, KN95 and 3ply masks and 20,000 ounces of hand sanitiser to healthcare workers, police officers, fire fighters and hospital staff in an invitation-only drive-through event in Houston as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts. The organisation distributed the protective gear to about 100 agencies, including county officials and the Sheriff's Department in the city.

“We plan to continue this drive every week until the situation improves,” Gitesh Desai, President of Sewa International Houston Chapter, said. The deadly coronavirus, which originated in China late last year, has so far killed more than 200,000 people and infected over three million globally. The largest number of them are in the US with more than 56,000 deaths and nearly one million infections..

