Left Menu
Development News Edition

Driver who rammed Paris police pledged allegiance to Islamic State

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:34 IST
Driver who rammed Paris police pledged allegiance to Islamic State
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The driver who rammed his car into two police motorcyclists in a Paris suburb on Monday had pledged allegiance to Islamic State, the French anti-terror prosecutor said in a statement. The 29-year-old French man was arrested at the scene of the attack, which occurred in the suburb of Colombes, northwest of Paris, and was in custody, the prosecutor said. The two police officers were injured and taken to hospital.

A letter containing a pledge of loyalty to Islamic State was found in the suspect's car, as well as a knife, the department said. It did not say if he had been formally charged. The man, who has not been named, was not previously known to intelligence services as a radicalization risk, according to the department's statement.

The officers had been stationary and conducting routine checks when they were hit by a black BMW. Footage of the scene of the attack on the website of daily newspaper Le Parisien showed one police motorbike sandwiched between the crumpled bonnets of a police car and the BMW. Debris from a second bike lay strewn on the road.

France has experienced a wave of attacks by Islamist militants in recent years. Bombings and shootings on November 13, 2015, at the Bataclan theatre and other sites around Paris killed 130 people, and in July 2016 an Islamist militant drove a truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Forget 2020, stock market optimists look at 2021 for buy signals

Shrugging off reams of terrible economic data, plunging oil prices and dire corporate profits, world stocks have recouped around half of this years coronavirus-linked losses as investors flip over their calendars to bet on a strong recovery...

Italy's prime minister defends snail-paced end to lockdown

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte defended himself on Tuesday from widespread criticism of his highly cautious plans for a slow-placed end to Europes longest coronavirus lockdown.The government has said strict curbs put in place seven w...

Indian in Singapore with COVID-19 died of injuries not to due to infection: Report

A 46-year old Indian national, who was found dead in Singapore after he tested positive for COVID-19, died due to multiple injuries consistent with those resulting from a fall from height and was not due to complications from the infection,...

CRPF man dies due to COVID-19 in Delhi in first such case among CAPFs

A 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel died on Tuesday due to coronavirus infection, officials said. This is the first death due to the pandemic among the about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020