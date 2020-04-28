Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi thanks Trudeau for looking after Indians in Canada during COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to his Canadain counterpart Justin Trudeau and thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada during coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:52 IST
Modi thanks Trudeau for looking after Indians in Canada during COVID-19 crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and thanked him for looking after Indian nationals in Canada during coronavirus crisis. "Had a warm exchange with PM @JustinTrudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada during these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management," PM Modi tweeted.

With 1,543 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has reached 29,435 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday So far, the number of deaths due to coronavirus stands at 934.

Meanwhile, Canada has reported over 49,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,700 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Big powers urged to freeze sanctions on Syria, Iran, Venezuela during virus

Major powers must suspend economic sanctions against countries including Syria, Iran and Venezuela during the coronarivus pandemic which threatens to worsen hunger and suffering for the poor, an international refugee charity said on Tuesday...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One extends shutdown period for second timeA factory shutdown for Formula One teams and engine makers has been extended for a second time to a period of 63 consecutive days due t...

42 new COVID-19 cases found in Dharavi

A total of 42 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported in Mumbais Dharavi area on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 330 and the death toll has risen to 18.4 deaths and 42 new COVID-19 positive cases have been repo...

Two arrested for robbing people out to buy essentials during lockdown

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly targeting and robbing people in Shahdara who were out to buy essentials during the lockdown, police said on Tuesday. The two men were identified as Balbeer Sharma and his associate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020