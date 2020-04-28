Left Menu
Aena says traffic falls over 95% in its Spanish airports in April

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Spanish airport operator Aena said on Tuesday that traffic in its domestic network plummeted in April, down over 95% compared to a 59.3% fall in March, adding it was difficult to foresee when traffic would recover.

Aena, which also operates Luton airport in Britain, registered net profit of 23.1 million euros ($25 million) in the first quarter, a 83% drop on the year-ago period. ($1 = 0.9232 euros)

