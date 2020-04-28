Left Menu
Development News Edition

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:44 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Inc's Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The information panels, launched in Brazil and India last year, will highlight third-party, fact-checked articles above search results for topics such as "covid and ibuprofen" or false claims like "COVID-19 is a bio-weapon," as well as specific searches such as "did a tornado hit Los Angeles."

Social media sites including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are under pressure to combat misinformation relating to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, from false cures to conspiracy theories. YouTube said in a blog post that more than a dozen U.S. publishers are participating in its fact-checking network, including FactCheck.org, PolitiFact and The Washington Post Fact Checker. The company said it could not share a full list of fact-checking partners.

In 2018, YouTube started using information panels that surfaced links to sources such as Encyclopedia Britannica and Wikipedia for topics considered prone to misinformation, such as "flat earth" theories. But it said in Tuesday's blog post that the panels would now help address misinformation in a fast-moving news cycle. The site has also recently started linking to the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or local health authorities for videos and searches related to COVID-19.

YouTube did not specify in the blog post how many search terms would prompt the fact-check boxes. It said it would "take some time for our systems to fully ramp up" as it rolls out the fact-checking feature. The feature will only appear on searches, though the company has previously said that its recommendation feature, which encourages people to watch videos similar to those that they have spent significant time viewing in the past, drives the majority of overall "watch time."

In January, YouTube said that it had started reducing recommendations of borderline content or videos that could misinform users in harmful ways, such as "videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness." Major social media companies, which have emptied their offices during the pandemic, have warned that their content moderation could be affected by relying on more automated software. In March, Google said this could cause a jump in videos being erroneously removed for policy violations.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Incs Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The i...

Belgians urged to double down on fries, do national duty

In a country that claims to be the real birthplace of the finger food that Americans have the temerity to call french fries, rescuing the potato industry might easily be a matter of Belgian national pride. So while a coronavirus lockdown ke...

Spain to phase out coronavirus lockdown, eyes normality by end-June

Spain announced a four-phase plan on Tuesday to lift one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and return to normality by the end of June as the daily death toll fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early Apri...

As virus ravages Detroit, rural Michigan chafes at heavy job losses

For Amy Schuch, who co-owns a tree-removal business in rural Michigan, social distancing was part of the job long before the coronavirus pandemic largely shut down her states economy.We work in the middle of nowhere, Schuch said. But an eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020