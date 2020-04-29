Trudeau says his mother is fine after she's admitted for smoke inhalation treatment

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mother has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. A fire broke out in the apartment building where Margaret Sinclair Trudeau, married to former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, from 1971 to 1984, was living.

According to Toronto Sun, the fire broke out late Monday night on the terrace of the building on Dr Penfield Avenue, near Atwater Avenue. The apartment building, though, was not seriously damaged in the blaze. Trudeau said he spoke to his mother and she is doing fine.

"I spoke with my mom and thankfully she is doing fine. Thanks to everyone who reached out and sent us well wishes. I would also like to thank the first responders for their incredible work and I am keeping the other families affected by this fire in my thoughts today," said Trudeau in a tweet. (ANI)