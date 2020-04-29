Left Menu
Rugby-Quitting test rugby was the right choice, says Vahaamahina

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:50 IST
Sebastien Vahaamahina said on Wednesday he had no regrets six months on from quitting his international rugby career after being sent off in France's 2019 World Cup quarter-final against Wales. "I made a choice. I decided to end my international career because I thought I was spending too much time away from home," the Clermont Auverne lock told sports daily L'Equipe.

"I realise I made the right choice. I'm exactly where I wanted to be. Some said I made my decision without thinking but it's not true." Vahaamahina picked up a straight red card for elbowing Wales back row Aaron Wainwright in the World Cup quarter-final in October as Les Bleus came up just short in a 20-19 defeat.

He was suspended for six weeks. "When I got the sanction I was in denial for 3-4 days," he said.

"But then you get back to work to get ready to step onto the field again." Under new coach Fabien Galthie, Les Bleus have been transformed, notably beating England and Wales in the Six Nations.

