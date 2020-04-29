Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 dead, 10 missing in construction site fire in South Korea

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:21 IST
8 dead, 10 missing in construction site fire in South Korea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eight workers were killed and at least 10 others injured in a fire on Wednesday at a construction site south of capital Seoul, South Korean officials said

At least 10 other workers remained unaccounted for or out of contact following the accident, said Seo Seung-Hyun, head of the fire department in the city of Icheon

The fire was likely caused by an explosion while workers were working with urethane at an underground level at the site, he said.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID strains: Dancer performs 'virus melody' in empty Budapest square

Dressed in black and wearing a facemask, the dancer leaps and pirouttes across Budapests deserted central Heroes Square - to the strains of a melody that mirrors the molecular structure of the coronavirus.To mark World Dance Day, Zsolt Venc...

My week as a COVID-19 patient

As a photojournalist waiting to capture some of the most crucial happenings around me, nothing could have prepared me for a week as a COVID-19 patient. While the viral outbreak engulfed Maharashtra and Mumbai, in particular, I continued doc...

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in interaction with MPs says next session of Parliament depends on situation on the ground.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in interaction with MPs says next session of Parliament depends on situation on the ground....

Myanmar military may be committing new war crimes, says departing rights envoy

The departing U.N. human rights envoy for Myanmar said its military may be committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Rakhine and Chin states, where fighting between government troops and ethnic minority rebels has intensified.Two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020