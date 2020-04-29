Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan firms back same-sex partnership certificate campaign in gay rights push

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:35 IST
Japan firms back same-sex partnership certificate campaign in gay rights push
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Japanese charity has won the backing of businesses from banks to insurers for a new scheme offering digital partnership certificates that allow same-sex couples to tap into the same staff benefits as heterosexual ones.

The Famiee Project said it wanted to spur change by tapping into growing business support for LGBT+ rights in socially conservative Japan and aims to sign up 100 businesses by the time it launches the scheme in July. Gay marriage is illegal in Japan and although about two dozen cities, towns, and wards issue same-sex partnership certificates, they lack legal standing, and prejudice persists.

"If we have a big network of corporations that support us, we can persuade the government to change the law," said Famiee Project founder Koki Uchiyama. "That kind of movement is already happening in Japan," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Tokyo, referring to the growing business support for LGBT+ rights.

The scheme has so far been endorsed by 17 companies including banking firm Mizuho Financial Group, insurer Sompo Japan and Hotto Link, a public-listed data firm where Uchiyama is the chief executive. Some of the 17 firms have already recognised certificates issued by local authorities, but these documents can only be used in the area they are issued.

Famiee Project said its digital certificates will use blockchain technology and QR codes for record and verification, making it easier for nationwide use. The project aims to get 100 companies on board by July to provide same-sex couples with benefits such as marriage or parental leave.

It also wants the firms to accept the certificates for services such as opening a joint bank account or naming insurance beneficiaries. The Justice Ministry and Welfare Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Japan's laws on LGBT+ issues are relatively liberal compared with many Asian countries, with same-sex relations legal since 1880, but being openly gay remains largely taboo. About a third of Japanese companies have measures in place to support gay couples, but discrimination is still common, according to Nijiiro Diversity, which campaigns for LGBT+ rights in the workplace.

"This certificate alone is not effective. The government should give more support to companies working towards measures on LGBT+ rights," said the group founder Maki Muraki. Activist Ai Nakajima said she hoped the scheme would spur the government into action.

"Companies are changing, but the government is not changing. So tax benefits or health insurance benefits are still not possible," said Nakajima, who was among 13 same-sex couples to sue the government over the right to gay marriage last year. Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has said that same-sex marriage was "incompatible" with the constitution, although public polls showing growing acceptance in recent years.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashok Leyland employees contribute Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said its employees have contributed Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The contributions were collectively made by employees of Ashok Leyland and their f...

Saddened by untimely demise of Irrfan Khan: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed sadness over the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan, saying it is a big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Praising the talented actor, Kovind said his diverse r...

UN human rights expert accuse Myanmar army of fresh abuses

The UNs human rights expert on Myanmar has called for a new investigation into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity during recent fighting in the Southeast Asian country as she approaches the end of her appointment. Yanghee...

Germany expects record recession in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic will plunge Germanys economy into its deepest recession since World War Two, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday as the government cut its economic growth forecast for this year.Were facing major chall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020