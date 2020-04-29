Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK court rejects trans man's bid to be named child's father

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:09 IST
UK court rejects trans man's bid to be named child's father
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A British appeal court on Wednesday rejected a transgender man's bid to be named the father rather than the mother on his child's birth certificate, saying existing law balanced trans rights with children's interests.

Freddy McConnell, who transitioned aged 22, had argued that the law breached his and his son's right to privacy and family life. He will seek permission to appeal to Britain's Supreme Court, his lawyer said. England and Wales's Court of Appeal rejected McConnell's challenge to an earlier ruling that someone born female who becomes male and gives birth to a child should be legally regarded as a mother.

"The view that parliament has taken is that every child should have a mother and should be able to discover who their mother was because that is in the child's best interests," it said in its ruling. McConnell, who had the child in January 2018, called the decision "disappointing".

"It's really just not about a man having a baby," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "I didn't even appreciate this when I started out on this process, it's really about all transgender parents." "It's disappointing, but I think a while ago, a long time ago now, I made peace with the fact that this is actually just going to be a long road," he added.

LGBT+ campaigners argue that trans people should be able to live in complete accordance with their gender identity and have the right to change all official documents. Others want to limit that right, arguing that there are instances where it could conflict with the rights of others - for example, to access single-sex spaces.

McConnell stopped taking testosterone in 2016 and became pregnant through intrauterine insemination fertility treatment using donor sperm. His journey to parenthood was shown in a documentary, "Seahorse". His other official documents, such as his passport and health records, had been changed to show his gender as male, court papers said.

The appeals court ruling described the law as a "carefully crafted set of provisions which balance the rights of transgender people and others, including their children," and said it was for parliament to decide if it should be changed. Laura Russell, director of campaigns at advocacy group Stonewall, said the courts had "missed a vital opportunity to send a positive message that recognizes all parents, including LGBT parents, for who they are".

"This is another example of how current legislation contradicts the fragile equality trans people currently have, where they can have full recognition on some legal documents, but not on others," she said in a statement.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Hope Bihar govt makes quick arrangements to bring home migrant workers: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asked the Bihar government to make quick arrangements to bring home students and migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown, and said there is no exc...

Chidambaram suggests running sanitised trains to help move stranded migrants, students

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday welcomed the governments decision to allow inter-state movement of stranded migrants and students and suggested running sanitised point-to-point trains to help move these people, saying buses would...

UK should set out China strategy, Foreign Affairs Committee says

Britains foreign affairs parliamentary committee has asked the government to set out its strategy for dealing with China and whether it plans to use international bodies to hold it to account over the COVID-19 pandemic. The cross-party body...

Pakistan prepares to ease coronavirus curbs with infections below projections

Pakistan is preparing to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions as the number of infections and deaths are well below previous projections, officials said on Wednesday. The South Asian nation, which has registered more than 15,000 cases o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020