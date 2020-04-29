Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo praises India for lifting export restrictions on critical medical supplies

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:51 IST
Pompeo praises India for lifting export restrictions on critical medical supplies
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday praised India for lifting export bans on critical medical supplies including pharmaceuticals used to treat COVID-19 patients, saying it was an example of working together with partner countries to tackle the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. "We're working with our friends in Australia,, India and Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam to share information and best practices as we begin to move the global economy forward," Pompeo told reporters at a news conference here.

"Our conversation certainly involved global supply chains, keeping them running smoothly, getting our economies back to full strength and thinking about how we restructure the supply change chains to prevent something like this from ever happening again," he said. The coronavirus has infected more than three million people and claimed over 211,000 lives worldwide. "One example of our work together is with India. It's lifted export bans on critical medical supplies including pharmaceuticals used to treat some COVID-19 patients," Pompeo said. Over the last few weeks, he has spoken over phone - at least four times - with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Readout of the calls indicated that ensuring global supply chain figured prominently in their conversations.

Pompeo said that the US government has provided more than USD 32 million in funding to support the COVID-19 response in Pacific island countries. "We're working with the Burmese government, the United Nations, NGOs, and others to prevent the spread of COVID-19in Burma, including among vulnerable populations," he said.

Referring to a recent report, Pompeo said that Americans have devoted nearly USD 6.5 billion in government and non-government contributions to help countries fight COVID-19. "This is by far the largest country total in the world and more than 12 times that of China's combined contributions," he said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: 55 COVID-19 patients discharged from quarantine in one week

Fifty-five more coronavirus patients have been discharged from quarantine in the last one week in Srinagar. So far, the total number of discharged people after completing quarantine in the district is 1,985, as per information provided by t...

We lost a gem today: Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' co-star Saba Qamar

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who starred opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017s Hindi Medium, said she is at loss of words with the untimely demise of her co-star. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai ...

4-billion-year-old Nitrogen-containing organic molecules discovered in Martian meteorites

Using advanced techniques, scientists have detected organic compounds containing nitrogen in Martian meteorites which were ejected from Marss surface about 15 million years ago. This further proves that evidence for early life can be preser...

7 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, state count 1,016

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,016 on Wednesday including 409 cured, the state health department said in a statement. According to the state health department, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020