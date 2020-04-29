Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children reimagine cities with paper and glue amid coronavirus lockdowns

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:57 IST
Children reimagine cities with paper and glue amid coronavirus lockdowns

By Amber Milne LONDON, April 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From "fantastical skyscrapers" to sprawling green spaces, children are creating their own cities while under lockdown, using designs from a renowned British architecture studio.

Foster + Partners' project, which includes drawing trees and building skyscrapers from paper cut outs, aims to get children to think about how they interact with the world around them, including the importance of soothing parks and gardens. "We know the value of educating and enthusing children with architecture and their built environment from an early age," said Katy Harris of Foster + Partners, which has built many famous landmarks like London's City Hall, nicknamed The Onion.

"How we design the buildings that we live in and work in is important ... they can affect the way we live and our wellbeing," Harris, a senior partner, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The studio plans to create 10 tasks to inspire children and keep them busy during coronavirus lockdowns.

It has already received submissions from children across the world, including Australia, Canada, Cambodia and Spain. Urban experts say cities will need major design innovations in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic to become more self-reliant, improve food security, reduce population densities and create more room for pedestrians.

The coronavirus crisis would not be the first time that an epidemic has led to changes in city planning, research shows. Cholera outbreaks in the 1830s led to better sanitation in London, while a tuberculosis epidemic in New York in the early 20th century paved the way for improved public transit systems and housing regulations.

Future architects will likely design cities differently, Harris said, from enabling social distancing in outside spaces to reconsidering offices as working from home becomes the norm. "Our ... teams are all looking at this now - how do we design for social distancing?" Harris said. "Our architects are already working on modifications to our own workplace to address social distancing and living with the virus."

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: 55 COVID-19 patients discharged from quarantine in one week

Fifty-five more coronavirus patients have been discharged from quarantine in the last one week in Srinagar. So far, the total number of discharged people after completing quarantine in the district is 1,985, as per information provided by t...

We lost a gem today: Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' co-star Saba Qamar

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who starred opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017s Hindi Medium, said she is at loss of words with the untimely demise of her co-star. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai ...

4-billion-year-old Nitrogen-containing organic molecules discovered in Martian meteorites

Using advanced techniques, scientists have detected organic compounds containing nitrogen in Martian meteorites which were ejected from Marss surface about 15 million years ago. This further proves that evidence for early life can be preser...

7 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, state count 1,016

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,016 on Wednesday including 409 cured, the state health department said in a statement. According to the state health department, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020