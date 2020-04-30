Left Menu
'HUNDEN' retires, moves into coaching role for Heroic

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 00:34 IST
Nicolai "HUNDEN" Petersen retired from competitive play and moved into a coaching role with Heroic on Wednesday. "Finally I took the step that I've wanted to take for so long. Now, when I was offered the chance to coach such a talented team, it was easy for me to finally make up my mind," HUNDEN said. "I'm looking forward to doing what I'm best at, and that is using my brain and create a masterplan to make Heroic shine, and finally make them go deep in the rankings again."

The 28-year-old Danish Counter-Strike: Global Offensive veteran had been on the MAD Lions' bench since early March, when he was replaced by Asger "AcilioN" Larsen as the in-game leader. HUNDEN will try to recharge a Heroic roster that currently ranks 27th in the world. His lineup features Casper "cadiaN" Moller, Martin "stavn" Lund, Johannes "b0RUP" Borup and newcomers Rene "TeSeS" Madsen and Nikolaj "niko" Kristensen.

