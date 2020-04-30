Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 04:20 IST
Fnatic dump Heretics in Road to Rio - Europe

Fnatic came from behind Wednesday to hand Team Heretics their first defeat in the ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe event. In Group A, Fnatic topped Heretics 2-1, and Complexity Gaming defeated ENCE 2-1. Team Vitality swept Dignitas 2-0.

All three Group B matches ended with 2-1 scores: G2 Esports over the Copenhagen Flames, GODSENT over North and mousesports over c0ntact Gaming. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The European event has 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the playoff's lower bracket. All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage.

The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus an as-yet-unannounced share of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points and 1,500 RMR points. On Wednesday, Heretics (3-1) opened with a 16-14 win on Nuke, but Fnatic (2-2) rebounded to claim Inferno 16-14 and Overpass 16-8.

Complexity (1-3) captured Nuke 16-8 before ENCE (1-3) won Train 16-10. The decisive third map, Mirage, went to Complexity by a 16-11 count. Vitality (2-2) swept Dignitas (1-3), taking Nuke 16-13 and Dust II 16-11.

The Flames (1-2) jumped on top with a 16-6 decision on Inferno before G2 (2-1) prevailed 16-14 on Dust II and 16-5 on Nuke. GODSENT (2-1) sandwiched a 16-9 win on Dust II and a 16-11 victory on Nuke around a 16-11 loss to North (1-2) on Vertigo.

After c0ntact (0-3) pulled out a 19-16 overtime win on Inferno, mousesports (1-2) rolled through the next two maps, 16-2 on Dust II and 16-1 on Train. Action continues Thursday with three matches:

Group A --Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Astralis

Group B --Movistar Riders vs. G2 Esports

--Copenhagen Flames vs. North ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe standings, with win-loss record and map differential (through Wednesday):

Group A 1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-0, +45

2. Team Heretics, 3-1, +28 3. Astralis, 2-1, +26

T4. Fnatic, 2-2, +8 T4. Team Vitality, 2-2, -8

T6. Dignitas, 1-3, -28 T6. ENCE, 1-3, -35

T6. Complexity Gaming, 1-3, -36 Group B

1. FaZe Clan, 3-0, +22 T2. G2 Esports, 2-1, +11

T2. GODSENT, 2-1, even T2. Movistar Riders, 2-1, -6

T5. mousesports, 1-2, +14 T5. Copenhagen Flames, 1-2, +1

T5. North, 1-2, -8 8. c0ntact Gaming, 0-3, -34

--Field Level Media

