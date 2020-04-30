Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore PM pledges to protect migrant workers amid spike in COVID-19 cases in dormitories

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:26 IST
Singapore PM pledges to protect migrant workers amid spike in COVID-19 cases in dormitories
Representative Image Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday thanked all migrant workers for their contributions to the country and pledged to do everything for their health and welfare amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in dormitories housing them. He said there are still many Covid-19 cases in dormitories.

"Fortunately, most of them (the confirmed cases) are mild, probably because the workers are young. Nevertheless, we are doing everything we can for their health and welfare," said Lee in his May Day message. The Government has assigned medical teams from hospitals to provide support in the dorms, he said, assuring foreign workers living in them.

Singapore announced 528 new Covid-19 cases, mostly foreign workers, on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 16,169. "May Day (on May 1) is a day of celebration for all workers, including migrant workers. I too send my thanks and good wishes to all migrant workers in Singapore, for what you have built and contributed here." The Prime Minister especially highlighted the work of one foreign worker who had helped build a hospital where he was now hospitalised on testing for coronavirus positive.

"One worker, who was hospitalised, told his doctor that he had laid the tiles in the ward he was staying in. The Sengkang Hospital medical team (treating the worker) were moved. They were happy to be able to give back directly to the workers," Lee said as he paid tribute to foreign workers involved in Singapore's construction sector. Lee also acknowledged that the "circuit breaker" measures, to control the spread of COVID-19, have been difficult for everyone, as the restrictions have disrupted businesses and jobs, and created considerable inconvenience.

"But you have been resilient, and you have taken this in your stride," he added. On the economy, Lee said it will not restart all at once. But it will have to open up "step by step" even after "circuit breaker" measures are relaxed.

Lee said that Singapore will progressively restart its economy after it brings down the number of new COVID-19 cases, but this will "not be straightforward". Lee forewarned of the changes that the coronavirus will bring to the global economy and how this might affect Singapore.

The movement of goods and people will be less free. Countries will strive to rely less on imports for food and essential items like medicines and face masks," he said. "This will have major implications for global trade and investments, and thus for Singapore." Significant structural changes to Singapore's economy are likely, and some jobs will simply disappear, he said, adding that workers in these industries will have to reskill themselves and take up jobs in new sectors.

"We will not be able to save every job, but we will look after every worker," he said. Lee added that Singapore has experienced economic restructuring before and has done it more than once.

"We have the resources to support businesses, invest in our workforce and take care of our people," he said. And the country aims to protect its vulnerable and leave no one behind, Lee promised.

"This is why we care for our migrant workers, who have done much for us, as we care for Singaporeans. This is why we have taken unprecedented steps to draw upon our reserves, in order to forestall retrenchments and support the low income." But he warned that the road to recovery will be "long and hard". Experts believe that it may take a few weeks before coronavirus infection numbers in dormitories for foreign workers are under control. Health Ministry's chief health scientist, Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, said the numbers of new infections should start to taper down when most of the infected cases are identified and taken out.

But even after Singapore gets to that point, not all dormitories that have been put under quarantine will re-open at the same time, as some are more affected than others, said Prof Tan. A total of 38 out of 43 large purpose-built dormitories in Singapore now have Covid-19 clusters, while there are at least 20 smaller factory-converted dormitories with clusters.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs pick up Mahomes' fifth-year option

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the fifth-year option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Thursday, keeping him under contract through 2021. The move was a formality for the Chiefs, who have said they intend to lock up the 2018 Most Valuabl...

SER distributed over 2 lakh meals to poor: Spokesperson

The South Eastern Railway has distributed over two lakh plates of food to the destitute and the poor outside its headquarters here and near railway station complexes under its four divisions -- Kharagpur, Adra, Chakradharpur and Ranchi - an...

Adieu RVS: Tributes pour in for city chronicler, raconteur R V Smith

To say that R V Smith knew the winding lanes, bylanes and little-known monuments of Delhi like the back of his hand, wont be an exaggeration. The Agra-born octogenarian, who started his career as a journalist in mid-1950s, devoted his life ...

Zoom says it has 300 million meeting participants, not users

Video conferencing provider Zoom said on Thursday it had mistakenly published a blog last week that put its daily users at 300 million people when the figure instead referred to the number of meeting participants.The Zoom blog from April 22...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020