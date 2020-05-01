Left Menu
Astralis rally past NiP at Road to Rio - Europe

Astralis rallied past previously undefeated Ninjas in Pyjamas for a 2-1 victory on Thursday to pull level atop the Group A standings during Week 2 play at the ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe event. Both teams sit at 3-1, alongside Team Heretics, through four of seven group-play matches.

The result left FaZe Clan (3-0) as the only remaining unbeaten team in the tournament. FaZe, who were idle Thursday, sit atop Group B, where G2 Esports (3-1) swept Movistar Riders (2-2), and Copenhagen Flames (2-2) swept North (1-3) in Thursday's other action. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The European event has 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the playoff's lower bracket. All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage.

The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus an as-yet-unannounced share of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points and 1,500 RMR points. NiP got the early jump on Astralis on Wednesday, taking Vertigo 16-12. But Astralis fought back with victories of 16-12 on Nuke and 16-11 on Inferno, dominating the second half of the final map 10-2.

In Group B, G2 beat Movistar Riders 16-12 on Inferno and 16-1 on Vertigo, while Copenhagen Flames dispatched North with victories of 16-14 on Inferno and 16-7 on Mirage. Week 2 continues Friday with three matches:

Group A Dignitas vs. ENCE

Group B mousesports vs. FaZe Clan

c0ntact vs. GODSENT ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe standings, with win-loss record and map differential (through Thursday):

Group A T1. Astralis, 3-1, +31

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-1, +40 T1. Team Heretics, 3-1, +28

T4. Fnatic, 2-2, +8 T4. Team Vitality, 2-2, -8

T6. Dignitas, 1-3, -28 T6. ENCE, 1-3, -35

T6. Complexity Gaming, 1-3, -36 Group B

1. FaZe Clan, 3-0, +22 2. G2 Esports, 3-1, +30

3. GODSENT, 2-1, even T4. Copenhagen Flames, 2-2, +12

T4. Movistar Riders, 2-2, -25 6. mousesports, 1-2, +14

7. North, 1-3, -19 8. c0ntact Gaming, 0-3, -34

