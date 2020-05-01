Syria says Israeli helicopters strike targets in southern Syria

Syria says Israeli helicopters strike targets in southern SyriaReuters | Amman | Updated: 01-05-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 03:16 IST
Syrian state media said on Friday that Israeli helicopters fired several rockets from Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on targets inside southern Syria.
The attack, one of several attacks by Israel this month that Western intelligence sources say have targeted Iranian-backed militias that have a growing presence inside Syria, caused only material damage, according to state media.
Bases and convoys run by Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia which has a strong presence in the Syrian Golan Heights have been hit by Israel in recent years.
