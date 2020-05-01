Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rescue chopper with 7 onboard crashes in mountains in South Korea, no fatalities

A rescue helicopter with seven people on board, including a patient, crashed in mountains in South Korea on Friday, national media reported.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 12:53 IST
Rescue chopper with 7 onboard crashes in mountains in South Korea, no fatalities
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A rescue helicopter with seven people on board, including a patient, crashed in mountains in South Korea on Friday, national media reported. While the rescue workers did not sustain injuries as a result of the crash, the patient and a person accompanying the latter were rushed to a nearby hospital in a serious condition.

The aircraft crashed at about noon (3:00 GMT) not far from the peak of Jirisan Mountain in the southeastern province of Gyeongsangnam-do as it was returning from a rescue mission, carrying a patient with cardiac arrest, according to the YTN channel. The helicopter did not explode. The chopper belonged to the provincial firefighting authorities.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports 433 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Indonesia confirmed on Friday 433 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 10,551, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.Yurianto reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 800, while ...

Soccer-Lyon to claim 'dozens of millions' in damages after season ended

Olympique Lyonnais will seek dozens of million euros in damages after they were deprived of a spot in European competition for the first time in a quarter of a century following the French Leagues decision to end the Ligue 1 season amid the...

Rugby League-NRL's plans to restart boosted after Queensland says teams can travel

National Rugby Leagues hopes of restarting competition by May 28 were boosted on Friday with Queensland state confirming teams can cross its border for matches even if travel restrictions for the broader public have not been relaxed by then...

Tourists trickle back to village by China's Great Wall as virus curbs relaxed

The mock Qing dynasty village nestled below the Great Wall would normally be teeming with tourists on Labour Day, but the thin crowds on Friday showed that while Chinas coronavirus epidemic has subsided, peoples fears could take longer to f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020