Rescue chopper with 7 onboard crashes in mountains in South Korea, no fatalities
A rescue helicopter with seven people on board, including a patient, crashed in mountains in South Korea on Friday, national media reported.ANI | Seoul | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 12:53 IST
A rescue helicopter with seven people on board, including a patient, crashed in mountains in South Korea on Friday, national media reported. While the rescue workers did not sustain injuries as a result of the crash, the patient and a person accompanying the latter were rushed to a nearby hospital in a serious condition.
The aircraft crashed at about noon (3:00 GMT) not far from the peak of Jirisan Mountain in the southeastern province of Gyeongsangnam-do as it was returning from a rescue mission, carrying a patient with cardiac arrest, according to the YTN channel. The helicopter did not explode. The chopper belonged to the provincial firefighting authorities.
