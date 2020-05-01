Nepal reports two more coronavirus cases

Nepal on Friday reported two more cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 59. According to the Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson, a 25-year-old man from Rupandehi district and another 60-year-old man from Nepalgunj of Banke district in Western Nepal have been diagnosed with the disease. With this, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 have climbed to 59, it said.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients have already been cured. No death has been reported so far. So far, tests have been conducted on 12,577 people across the country. Meanwhile, a disinfection tunnel has been installed in Nagdhunga, the main land-route to enter the capital from other districts, to minimise the risk of coronavirus infection in the area.