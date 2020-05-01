Left Menu
Turkish police detain gathered union leaders on May Day

01-05-2020
Police in Istanbul detained at least 15 people Friday, including trade union leaders who tried to stage a May Day march in defiance of a coronavirus lockdown and a ban on demonstrations at a historic square. The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey, or DISK, tweeted that its head Arzu Cerkezoglu and several other union leaders were detained near Taksim Square, where they wanted to lay wreaths of carnations.

Images showed police and demonstrators wearing masks and face guards intense, close contact. The Istanbul governor's office said the demonstrators were later released.

The statement added that various trade unions had left wreaths in Taksim Square as permitted by the governor's office but that DISK had insisted on collectively marching to the square, which was in breach of lockdown and social distancing rules. Taksim Square holds a symbolic value for Turkey's labor movement. In 1977, 34 people were killed there during a May Day event when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building.

Opposition lawmakers were later allowed to take DISK's damaged wreath to the square. Turkey has imposed partial lockdowns in 31 provinces every weekend and on national holidays. Exemptions apply, including for many laborers who continue to work amid the pandemic. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country must continue production to ensure the economic "wheels continue turning." The ban on May Day demonstrations in Taksim has been in effect for several years, due to security concerns. Police closed all roads leading to Taksim Square with barricades and increased security presence Friday.

Trade unions began marking May Day on Thursday ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown and also urged people to celebrate from their balconies Friday night and participate on social media. Turkey ranks seventh in the world for the number of confirmed infections with 120,204 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, although experts believe the actual toll of the pandemic is higher than the tally.

The country's official death toll stands at 3,174.

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

