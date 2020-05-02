North Korea releases pictures of Kim appearance

North Korea releases pictures of Kim appearancePTI | Seoul | Updated: 02-05-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 05:31 IST
North Korean state media published pictures Saturday of leader Kim Jong Un making his first public appearance in nearly three weeks, following intense speculation that he was seriously ill or possibly dead
The images from the Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed Kim attending a ceremony at a fertiliser factory on Friday in Sunchon, near the capital Pyongyang, along with other senior officials including his sister and close adviser Kim Yo Jong.
