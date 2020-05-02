Left Menu
Red Bull announces 2v2 CS:GO pro-am tourney

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 07:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 07:18 IST
Energy-drink maker Red Bull, monitor maker AOC and video game production company FACEIT announced Friday that they are joining forces to produce a $22,000, two-one-two Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament. The "Red Bull Flick" will be contested in a new CS:GO mode called Hold the Flag. Five new maps will be in play: Castle, Garden, Speedway, Matrix and Himalaya.

Matches will be best-of-five, with each round lasting at most two minutes. Teams win a round by securing and holding the flag area for 45 seconds or by having less time remaining than the opponent when the clock expires. Amateur duos from 19 countries in Europe and Asia will compete for national qualifying events, and players from four other regions will vie for to win "pan-national" qualifiers. The winners of those events will compete against CS:GO pros in the Red Bull Flick EU Pro Invitational.

The national qualifiers, with start date (or initial start date for countries with multiple qualifying events): Greece, May 1

India, May 6 Azerbaijan, May 8

Portugal, May 8 Croatia, May 16

Finland, May 16 South Africa, May 17

Bahrain, TBA Denmark, TBA

France, TBA Germany, TBA

Ireland, TBA Poland, TBA

Russia, TBA Serbia, TBA

Switzerland, TBA Turkey, TBA

Ukraine, TBA United Kingdom, TBA

The pan-national qualifiers, with start date: Commonwealth of Independent States, May 16

Latin America, May 16 North America, May 23

Western Europe, May 23 --Field Level Media

