Swedish authorities must investigate Baloch journalist's death, ask activists

Stunned by the mysterious killing of Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain in Sweden on April 30, political and human rights activists have demanded proper investigations by Swedish authorities as they allege Pakistan's spy agency, the ISI, to be behind the incident. Speaking to ANI, Professor Naela Quadri, President of the Baloch People's Congress expressed deep grief on the murder of Sajid Hussain, an eminent journalist, and grandson of Secretary-general of Baloch People's Congress, Waja Sidik Azad.

She said, "The Baloch people are in shock. The Baloch are facing genocide in Balochistan but now even Baloch refugees are not safe in a country like Sweden. We demand proper investigations of this ruthless murder and to provide proper protection to the Baloch people in Europe and other parts of the world." Sajid (39), the editor-in-chief of the Balochistan Times was found dead in a river by police in Uppsala. He was missing since March 2.

He left Pakistan in 2012 and had been living as a refugee in Sweden since 2017. "As a journalist, he was compassionate and wrote extensively on the suffering of the Baloch people. His work often got him into trouble as the authorities did not like his reporting of Balochistan's forbidden stories, the reason he had to leave and live in exile," said Balochistan Times.

Dr. Allah Nizar Baloch, ex-chairman of Baloch Students Organisation (BSO), referred to an interview of General Parvez Musharraf, former President of Pakistan, in which he spoke about assassinating Baloch political activists and other anti-Pakistan elements living abroad. He said in a tweet, "The death of Sajid Hussain is a huge loss for the Baloch people and journalism. Swedish authorities must trace all links behind his two month's disappearance that lead to his untimely death. Musharraf's words should be included and analyzed in the investigations."

The Committee to Protest Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders have also condemned the killing of the Baloch journalist. Ayesha Siddiqa, a Pakistani author said in a tweet, "Saddened to hear about the murder of journalist Sajid Hussain. The @SweMFA govt owes it to his family to@investigate the case and ensure that they find who is behind the gruesome act of killing a refugee."

A large number of Baloch political activists, intellectuals, and journalists have left the Balochistan province in Pakistan after they faced life threats from the Pakistan Army and ISI. Thousands of them are victims of enforced disappearances and many were killed by the security agencies.

Balochistan is a resource-rich but the poorest province of Pakistan which has been facing decades-long conflict. Pakistan Army continues to carry out operations in the region with an aim to exploit its resources. (ANI)