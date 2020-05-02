Strong earthquake strikes south of Crete, no word on damage

A strong earthquake struck south of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=853296, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The magnitude 5.9 quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck about 55 km south of the city of Ierapetra.