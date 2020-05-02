Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson and fiancée name baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas

PTI | London | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:00 IST
Boris Johnson and fiancée name baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas
Announcing the news on social media, Symonds, 32, said the baby was named after the UK Prime Minister's grandfather Wilfred and her grandfather Lawrie, with Nicholas a nod to the National Health Service (NHS) doctors – Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart. Image Credit: ANI

Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds on Saturday named their new-born baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, after their grandfathers and the two doctors who saved the UK Prime Minister's life during his hospitalisation last month with COVID-19. Announcing the news on social media, Symonds, 32, said the baby was named after the UK Prime Minister's grandfather Wilfred and her grandfather Lawrie, with Nicholas a nod to the National Health Service (NHS) doctors – Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart.

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born on Wednesday at University College Hospital in London. In an Instagram post revealing the name, Symonds also thanked the staff of that hospital, saying: "I couldn't be happier. My heart is full." The picture alongside the post shows Symonds cradling the new-born, who can be seen with a full head of hair and wrapped in a cream blanket.

The birth of their baby boy came just weeks after Johnson, 55, was discharged from intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital here following treatment for coronavirus. A spokesperson for the couple said earlier this week that the couple were "thrilled" and that both mother and baby were "doing very well" following the birth.

It is understood Johnson was present throughout the birth, with Downing Street releasing a photograph of him beaming on his return to Number 10 following the arrival of his son. He had to postpone his paternity leave due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and was back at work after just a day's break.

The birth came two days after he officially returned to work at 10 Downing Street on Monday from his recuperation from COVID-19 at the prime ministerial Chequers countryside retreat. Johnson and Symonds announced their engagement at the end of February when it was also revealed that they were expecting their first baby in the summer.

Symonds, who works for an ocean conservation charity Oceana, met Johnson during her time as the communications chief for the Conservative Party when he was the Mayor of London in 2012. In July 2019, they became the first unmarried couple to move into Downing Street together. The news of their impending wedding and baby was made public soon after Johnson's divorce from his Indian-origin ex-wife Marina Wheeler got finalised in February.

Wheeler, whose mother Dip Singh hailed from Punjab, is a barrister and columnist who has four grown-up children with Johnson. Johnson and Wheeler had separated in 2018 and announced their divorce plans soon after reports of Johnson's affair with Symonds became public. His marriage to Symonds will be Johnson's third, following his divorce from first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen and then second wife Marina Wheeler, and their child is his sixth, four with Wheeler and a fifth following an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Six more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh; total count 94

Six more people were found infected with coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the infection count to 94 in the union territory on Saturday. The number of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up by over three times since April 25.Of the new c...

DCPs can allow travel outside district but Pune, Mumbai no-go

The Maharashtra government on Saturday said that in the cities with police commissionerates, a concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police will have the power to allow inter-state or inter-district journey by stranded migrant workers, pilgrims,...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 237,137 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT on Saturday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking th...

Ensure proper arrangements for seamless movement of stranded people: Raj CM to officials

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed state government officials to ensure better coordination and proper arrangements for seamless and quick movement of stranded people amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown. He said it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020