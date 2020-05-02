Left Menu
Quake strikes south of Crete, but no reports of damage

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:10 IST
The magnitude 5.9 quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake struck south of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=853296, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

The magnitude 5.9 quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said. The centre first reported the quake at a strong 6.5 magnitude. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck about 55 km south of the city of Ierapetra.

Greece is in an earthquake-prone zone and tremors are common. There were no reports of casualties or damage, police, the fire brigade and civil protection authorities said.

