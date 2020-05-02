Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's Runa Jha among five top women in treating corona virus patients

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:24 IST
Nepal's Runa Jha among five top women in treating corona virus patients
Jha, who is the chief pathologist and director of Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory, along with her team is testing roughly 70 samples a day, which arrive at irregular intervals and make for around-the-clock work. Image Credit: ANI

Runa Jha, a senior doctor from Nepal, was on Saturday named amongst the United Nation's list of top five women to have stood on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a statement issued by the world body said. Jha, who is the chief pathologist and director of Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory, along with her team is testing roughly 70 samples a day, which arrive at irregular intervals and make for around-the-clock work.

With the title of 'Leading coronavirus testing efforts in Nepal', the UN Women has also included a brief description of her introduction and duties she has been carrying out. "Dr Runa Jha is the chief pathologist and director of the only laboratory authorised to conduct COVID-19 testing in Nepal," UN Women, the global body's entity for gender equality and the empowerment of women, mentioned on its website. The deadly coronavirus, which broke out in China's Hubei province, has so far infected 3,366,714 people worldwide and claimed the lives of 239,345, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Nepal is among the nations that have the least cases of coronavirus and has so far reported only 59 confirmed infections. Jha said staying late at the lab has become the norm.

"Staying late at the lab has become the norm. In addition to the technical work, I also have to manage logistics, such as arranging transportation and food for my team," Dr Jha was quoted as saying by the UN Women website. Jha said taking care of her team is currently a high priority.

It all began in mid-February when her group was the first to enter a quarantine facility accommodating 175 Nepali students brought home from Wuhan, China. "My team did not hesitate to volunteer to take samples… all of them were ready. We worked the whole night and produced 175 reports the following day," she told the UN Women.

Jha said she does her best to support the workers and boost their morale. Other women included in the list include Dina Smailova, a leader of the NeMolchi movement from Kazakhstan, Yan Shenglian, a volunteer at a checkpoint in her rural village of Xiaoyao, in China's northwestern Qinghai Province who checks people's body temperature and records their vehicle information.

Ryancia Henry, director of housekeeping in California, USA, who shares helpful messages on social media, and exchanges best practices with others and Amal Al Mahayrah and Hadeel Dabaibeh, UN Women field assistants in Jordan, who provide life-saving services for vulnerable Jordanian women and Syrian refugees were also in the list...

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak records highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan on Saturday registered its highest single day increase in the coronavirus cases with 1,952 new infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 18,770, officials said. The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to ...

West Bengal reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

As many as 70 people have tested COVID-19 positive and 7 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, said the State Health Department on Saturday.Though 70 more have confirmed positive for coronavirus, 45 patients have been di...

Betel leaf farmers in Lucknow incurring losses due to lockdown

Betel leaf farmers, here are incurring losses as they are unable to sell their products during the nationwide lockdown in wake of COVID-19. Betel leaves are decaying in the field as their demand has stopped and they can not be stored. It is...

Khawaja shocked at Cricket Australia's financial crisis

Batsman Usman Khawaja, who was snubbed by Cricket Australia while announcing central contracts, says he was shocked to learn about the financial crisis the Board is facing and blamed it on mismanagement. Former captains Michael Clarke and A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020