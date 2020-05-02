Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arif Wazir's killing a part of Pakistan's brutality on Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement

Even in Ramzan, the Muslim month of fasting and seeking forgiveness, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan continues its crackdown on its Pashtun population, killing Arif Wazir- the leader of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:51 IST
Arif Wazir's killing a part of Pakistan's brutality on Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement
Representatve iage. Image Credit: ANI

Even in Ramzan, the Muslim month of fasting and seeking forgiveness, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan continues its crackdown on its Pashtun population, killing Arif Wazir- the leader of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM). On the first Friday of the holy month, unidentified persons opened fire at Wazir near his house in Waza, the South Waziristan district of the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Dawn reported.

The Pashtun leader, who had come out on bail nearly a month ago, was rushed to a nearby hospital before being shited to Islamabad for medical treatment. The deceased leader's cousin, Muhammad Ali Wazir, in a statement said that the PTM leader, had received three bullet injuries to his body, The News International reported.

The condolence for the leader of the civil rights came in from Afghanistan as well. "Devastated to hear about the loss of Arif Wazir. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and #PTM. Despite losing many loved ones in similar fashion Arif Wazir campaigned for non-violence. His advocacy and activism must not go in vain. Rest in peace brother!," tweeted Fazel Fazly, Director General, Administrative Office of the Afghanistan President.

The killing of Wazir highlights Pakistan's sustained intimidation, censorship, arrests and persecution of Pashtuns and the crushing of the PTM, a movement advocating for the rights of ethnic Pashtuns. Last year, on May 27, large scale anti-Pakistan protests broke out in Peshawar, Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta and other towns in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the killing of at least three ethnic Pashtun activists in the northwestern tribal region.

Ever since it was founded in 2018, the PTM has organised regular demonstrations against Pakistan Army's heavy-handed operations in tribal regions. The PTM favours judicial probes into the killings by the military and campaigns against extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances and discrimination against Pashtuns- something that Pakistan does not like and chooses to crush the civil rights movement with brute force.

Pakistan's own former foreign minster Khwaja Asif, last year in the country's parliament acknowledged that Islamabad 'exploited' the Pashtun homeland for decades. Global civil society alliance, CIVICUS, last year said that it has "documented systematic attacks against the PTM with scores of peaceful protesters arbitrarily arrested, detained, and prosecuted on spurious charges, while protests by the PTM have been obstructed."

In their statement, it urged Pakistan to "end their judicial persecution" of Gulalai Ismail, a PTM leader and human rights activist. Earlier this year in January, PTM leader and lawmaker Mohsin Dawar was taken into custody with 28 others, while holding a peaceful protest outside Islamabad's National Press Club against the arbitrary arrest of Pashtun activist Manzoor Pashteen.

Those arrested included civil society members and PTM activists among others, including three women. Six, including Mohsin Dawar, were released but 23 others were sent to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

"We are writing to you to express our serious concerns over the arbitrary arrests of activists from the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) over the last week. On 27 January 2020, PTM leader and activist Manzoor Pashteen was arbitrarily arrested in Peshawar for criticising government policies based on a speech he gave on 18 January in Bannu," CIVICUS wrote to Shireen M Mazari, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Human Rights Ministry of Human Rights. Later, Manzoor Pashteen was released on bail on January 25.

Amnesty International on Saturday said the authorities must carry out an effective probe into the attack on Arif Wazir, and suspected perpetrators must be held accountable. (ANI) Pakistan forces continues brutal crackdown on Pashtuns, PTM leader Arif Wazir's killing is latest example

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak records highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan on Saturday registered its highest single day increase in the coronavirus cases with 1,952 new infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 18,770, officials said. The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to ...

West Bengal reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

As many as 70 people have tested COVID-19 positive and 7 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, said the State Health Department on Saturday.Though 70 more have confirmed positive for coronavirus, 45 patients have been di...

Betel leaf farmers in Lucknow incurring losses due to lockdown

Betel leaf farmers, here are incurring losses as they are unable to sell their products during the nationwide lockdown in wake of COVID-19. Betel leaves are decaying in the field as their demand has stopped and they can not be stored. It is...

Khawaja shocked at Cricket Australia's financial crisis

Batsman Usman Khawaja, who was snubbed by Cricket Australia while announcing central contracts, says he was shocked to learn about the financial crisis the Board is facing and blamed it on mismanagement. Former captains Michael Clarke and A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020