Left Menu
Development News Edition

US military warns of 'responses' if Taliban violence continues

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 00:42 IST
US military warns of 'responses' if Taliban violence continues
In a two-page letter to the Taliban, US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said "all sides" must show restraint to prevent further bloodshed. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The US military in Afghanistan Saturday urged warring parties to "return to the political path" in a rare open letter to the Taliban as a surge in violence risks shattering a hoped-for peace process. In a two-page letter to the Taliban, US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said "all sides" must show restraint to prevent further bloodshed.

"If the violence cannot be reduced then yes, there will be responses", Leggett wrote in a letter to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. "All sides must also return to the political path... Afghans should sit down now and begin talking about the future of Afghanistan together." The letter came after General Scott Miller, who leads US and NATO troops in Afghanistan, on April 28 warned the Taliban of potential consequences to continued violence.

Under the terms of a US-Taliban deal signed February 29, the Taliban committed to stopping the striking US and foreign partner troops and agreed to start peace talks with the Kabul administration following an exchange of prisoners. In return, the US and other foreign troops will leave Afghanistan within 14 months of the deal signing.

The US agreed not to attack the Taliban, though it has reserved the right to hit them to support Afghan forces if they come under attack. The Taliban also verbally committed to reducing violence by as much as 80 percent, Leggett said, and to halt attacks on urban areas. Instead, there has been a "drastic increase" in violence, he noted.

While the Taliban have refrained from hitting coalition forces and cities, they returned to the battlefield the moment the deal was signed and have been unleashing an average of 55 attacks a day on Afghan forces, according to Afghan officials. Meanwhile, the prisoner swap has stalled as the Afghan government frets about releasing hardline Taliban members who will return to the fight.

In a short response to Leggett's letter, Mujahid scolded the US for making "provocative statements". "We are committed to our end, honour your own obligations," Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants American troops home, and the Taliban realise that as long as they don't hit American or foreign troops, there are few consequences for continued attacks, experts say.

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Dalton: Options limited after late release by Bengals

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said the delayed timing of his release did him no favors in his bid to join another team. This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available, Dalton, 32, told the Bengals...

Soccer-Biden backs U.S. women's team after lawsuit setback

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday voiced his support for the U.S. womens soccer team, a day after it suffered a setback in its gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation. The te...

U'khand higher education vice-chairperson presents flowers to LPG cylinder delivery boys for their role in combat against COVID-19

Deepti Rawat, Vice-Chairperson of Uttarakhand Higher Education, on Saturday presented two LPG cylinder delivery boys with roses while lauding them for not just delivering cylinder to the customers but also making people aware of the precaut...

Odisha Govt classifies 15 departments as Critical that will function during lockdown

Following the extension of the nationwide lockdown, Odisha government on Saturday reviewed the situation and decided to classified its different departments in two categories namely, Critical and Partially Critical for better management of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020