S.Korea Blue House's assessment is Kim Jong Un did not have surgery -Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-05-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 12:55 IST
South Korea's assessment is that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not have surgery, local news outlet Yonhap said, citing an unidentified senior official at presidential Blue House.

"There were speculative reports that Chairman Kim underwent a surgery citing some difference to his walk," the official was cited as saying.

"We have reasons to believe that there was no surgery, but cannot disclose such details."

