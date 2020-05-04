Reuters Entertainment News SummaryReuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Weightlifting: 'The Mountain' Bjornsson deadlifts 501 kg to set world record
Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor's Power Gym in Iceland. Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.
